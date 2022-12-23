New photo of Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidharth catches eyeballs

Hyderabad: Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are rumoured to be dating for a while now. Though they never confirmed it officially, their social media moves and public appearances together are enough to tell what’s brewing between the two.

The latest viral photo of Siddharth and Aditi has caught everyone’s attention. The pic that is doing rounds on internet shows the rumoured couple wearing the same sweatshirt, adding fuel to their relationship rumors.

Siddharth also shared a picture through his Instagram, which he captioned, “Coz I’m told I don’t post enough. Sunday offerings!”

Making things even more interesting, Aditi replied to the post, saying, “Eid Ka Chand situation on the gram,” for which Siddharth sent heart emojis.

As we know, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari chemistry in Ajay Bhupati‘s mass-action entertainer Maha Samudram was loved by many. The film, however, failed to click at the box office. It is said that the two started dating each other during the shooting.

For the uninitiated, Aditi Rao Hydari was first married to actor Satyadeep Mishra in 2009. They called it quits in 2013. Siddharth, on the other hand, was married to Meghna. The couple, who got married in 2003, ended their relationship in 2007.