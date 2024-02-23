New photo of Triptii Dimri with her rumored boyfriend goes viral

Mumbai: Animal actress Triptii Dimri is celebrating her 30th birthday today. Best known for her role as Zoya the mole in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor – and has been on everyone’s favorite list ever since!

On the actress’s 30th birthday, her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant had the cutest birthday message for her. He posted a story on Instagram to wish his alleged love.

Sam Merchant took to social media to share an adorable photo with rumored girlfriend Triptii. The way she is smiling is something that certainly can’t be missed. Not only do they look close in the snap, but Sam also wrote the sweetest caption in the post: ‘Happiest Birthday dearest Triptii.’

Who is Sam Merchant?

Sam, who is rumored to be dating Triptii, started off as a model before going on to win the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002. However, he later changed lanes into business and is said to have opened a number of hotels and beach clubs in Goa. According to Sam’s Instagram account, he founded Water Beach Lounge & Grill, Goa.

Neither Triptii nor Sam has confirmed their relationship rumors as of now.

Checkout more photos:

On the professional front, Triptii Dimri is currently working on 3 more projects titled, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.