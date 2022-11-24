New photos of Malaika Arora’s home in Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood actress, model, and VJ, Malaika Arora is known for her item songs like Munni Badnam hui and Anarkali Disco Chali. She started her Bollywood journey with an ever-green song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has featured in several other famous Bollywood music videos of the ’90s like Kitni Haseen Zindagi, Gur Naal Ishq and Rangeelo Maro Dholna. Apart from her work in the industry, Malla is known for her uber-luxurious lifestyle.

Malaika Arora is all set to give her fans a sneak peek into her lavish life with the new reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’, which will stream on Disney+Hotstar from December 5. Ahead of the show’s premiere, several inside photos of her Mumbai abode are surfacing online and they are things classy!

Looking at these pictures we can tell that the actress likes to keep it subtle. The white marbles, drapes, and couch in the living room are very eye pleasing. Overall we could see the 90’s touch as there is a little kettle and some artifacts kept on the display. It has soothing blend of hues and luxurious, multi-colored furnishing and her mantra for her home seems to be “less is more”.

Here are a few pictures

Recently, it was speculated that Malaika Arora is all set to marry her beau – Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Though there is no official statement from the couple, rumors have it they will get married in 2023.