New poster of ‘Fighter’ unveiled: Meet Hrithik Roshan aka Patty

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday added some excitement to the lives of his fans by sharing a new poster of his look from his upcoming film ‘Fighter’.

The poster features him as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. In the introductory look, Hrithik looked fierce and handsome in uniform.

“Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania …Call Sign: Patty…Designation: Squadron Pilot..Unit: Air Dragons..Fighter Forever ..#Fighter,” he captioned the post.

The post garnered loads of likes and comments.

“Looking sharp ,” actor Farhan Akhtar commented.

“Looks a fighter pilot looking forward…,” Hrithik’s father and veteran director Rakesh Roshan commented.

Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad also gave him a shoutout.

“Go patty!!! ,” she commented.

‘Fighter’ is being touted as India’s first aerial action film. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie. Sharing the motion poster featuring himself, Deepika Padukone as well as Anil Kapoor in the film.

Hrithik wrote on Twitter or X, “Spirit of Fighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024.”

Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021.

Taking to social media, he wrote, “This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I’m also starting my production house with him.”

‘Fighter’ will hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.