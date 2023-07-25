New release date of Prabhas’ Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated upcoming pan-India sci-fi film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been making waves since its grand teaser launch at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Originally titled Project K, the film was scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024.

However, latest rumours are circulating that the release date may be pushed back to May 9 next year, with reports claiming that this has special significance for producer Ashwini Dutt, who has previously had blockbuster success with films released on the same date.

While the decision to possibly shift the release date is based on the producer’s track record of success, another reason cited is the extensive VFX work required to complete the ambitious project.

Nag Ashwin’s film has a massive budget of Rs 600 crore and stars iconic actors like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made.

Despite the film’s impressive cast and captivating concept, it was met with criticism after the first-look poster was released, prompting some vicious trolling from fans. Ashwin, on the other hand, is upbeat, emphasising that ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a true representation of Indian mythology and culture, infused with his love of science fiction, particularly the legendary ‘Star Wars’ saga.