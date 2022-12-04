New round of Palestinian reconciliation talks scheduled for Dec: Hamas

Gaza: A senior official of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has announced that a new round of Palestinian dialogue for inter-factional reconciliation would be held in Algeria at the end of December.

Khalil Al-Hayya, Deputy Chief of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, on Saturday made the remarks during a conference among the Palestinian factions on ending their internal division, which was held simultaneously in Gaza and the West Bank city of Ramallah.

“Algeria will host a new session of the national dialogue for the Palestinian factions at the end of December to resume the Palestinian efforts for achieving reconciliation and end the internal division,” he was quoted by a Hamas statement as saying.

Also Read Iran begins construction of new nuclear power plant

Al-Hayya added that Hamas wants to restore national unity, not based on the needs of the residents of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, but rather on a programme and vision of resistance that stems from being a liberation movement that wants to end the division, Xinhua news agency reported.

“There is a need for a Palestinian vision capable of achieving the right of return and liberation of the occupied lands and how to lead this activity,” he said, adding that all factions are partners, and the homeland is not preserved by any party.”

In mid-October, 14 Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, signed the Algeria Declaration of National Reconciliation after a two-day dialogue hosted by Algeria, agreeing to hold legislative and presidential elections within a year.

Algeria has been working for months to mediate the reconciliation deal.