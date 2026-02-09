In a city that runs on biryani and busy schedules, there’s a new place in Jubilee Hills asking Hyderabadis to slow down and maybe sit down to pet a puppy or two. Welcome to PUP Cafe, touted to be the biggest vegetarian cafe in the city that blends comforting food, specialty coffee and an adorable pet zone into one heart-melting experience.

The moment you walk in, one playful detail instantly grabs attention a giant Dalmatian puppy installation near the entrance. Frozen mid-play with its tongue out and tail up, the larger-than-life spotted pup has quickly become the cafe’s most photographed corner. It sets the mood even before you order your coffee.

At first glance, the cafe feels like a Pinterest-worthy European space offering three levels of seating options with soft lighting, cosy corners, warm wooden tones and a breezy rooftop perfect for sunset conversations. But beyond the aesthetics, it’s the cheerful puppy theme and relaxed vibe that make it special.

More Than Just a Cafe

PUP Cafe proudly calls itself “The Vegetarian Experience,” and the menu reflects that promise. It is fresh, modern and thoughtfully curated. The vegan smash burger, pizza, sushi bowl have quickly become a favourite among visitors. The beetroot and goat cheese tortellini adds colour and flavour to the table, while the pecan pie is a dessert worth saving room for. Pair it with a smooth cappuccino, refreshing cold brew or creamy matcha for a perfect afternoon break.

Strict but Sweet: Pet Zone Guidelines

What truly sets PUP apart is its dedicated Pet Zone, a carefully managed space designed with puppy health, safety and comfort as the top priority.

Visitors are asked to handle puppies gently, avoid loud noises and sudden movements, and strictly follow staff instructions. There is no rough play, no lifting without permission, and no outside food allowed. Children must always be supervised.

Entry to the petting zone is allowed only on a booking basis. Even during pet zone hours, entry may be restricted if there are too many visitors or if the puppies appear tired or stressed. The team holds the final decision, ensuring the animals’ well-being comes first.

The pet zone runs in one-hour slots:

10:30–11:30 AM,

2:00–3:00 PM and

6:00–7:00 PM.

In fast-moving Hyderabad, PUP Cafe offers a gentle reminder that happiness can sometimes be as simple as good coffee and a wagging tail waiting to greet you.