New street parking fee in Bengaluru upto Rs 30 per hour

Bengaluru: Bengalureans will soon have to pay to park their vehicles on specific streets in areas such as the Central Business District (CBD), Hebbal, and Yelahanka. The city is set to introduce paid street parking in these localities.

Under the new system, parking charges for four-wheelers will be Rs 30 per hour, while two-wheelers will be charged Rs 15 per hour. Daily passes will also be available at Rs 150 for four-wheelers and Rs 75 for two-wheelers.

For those choosing long-term parking, monthly passes will be available at Rs 3,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 1,500 for two-wheelers, according to officials.

The areas where the parking fees will be collected are 13th A Main roads and 3rd B, 16th B, 15th A cross roads, tank bund road, Taralabalu road, Bhoopasandra main road in Hebbal division, and Sandeep Unnikrishna road in Yelahanka new town ward no. 5 among other junctions.