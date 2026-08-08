New twist in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana India release, not Nov 6

Hyderabad: Ever since the English trailer of Ramayana dropped, fans have been wondering about the film’s release date in India. While the trailer announced November 6, 2026, many were unsure whether the date applied to the Indian release as well, especially with Diwali falling on November 8.

Now, producer Namit Malhotra has cleared the confusion. Speaking to NDTV, Malhotra revealed that the much-awaited epic will release overseas on November 6, while the Indian release is scheduled for November 8, Diwali.

Explaining the strategy, he said, “We are releasing Ramayana abroad on November 6. The release of films in foreign markets usually starts from Friday. In India, we will release it on Diwali (November 8).”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a multi-part epic featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film boasts an international musical collaboration, with Oscar winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer composing the music. Dharma Productions is distributing the film in India, while Sony Pictures has acquired its overseas rights. T-Series has reportedly acquired the music rights for Rs 75 crore.

With the release plans now clarified, Indian audiences can officially look forward to experiencing Ramayana on the big screen during Diwali 2026.