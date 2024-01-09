New UoH study finds link between rising temp, extreme rainfall

Hyderabad: Researchers at University of Hyderabad’s Center for Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences (CEOAS) recently studied the effect of rising temperatures on extremely high rainfall events predicted for the end of the twenty-first century, and the findings were published in in Geophysical Research Letters.

The main focus of the research was on how sensitive extremely heavy rainfall occurrences are to increasing temperatures. Unexpected rain worries can have a number of consequences, so resolving them calls for an all-encompassing strategy.

The study highlighted how climate change is causing changes in intense rainfall occurrences. A rise in temperature causes the atmospheric water storage capacity to increase. Increased atmospheric moisture leads to increased condensation and precipitation.

Under the supervision of Professor Ashok Karumuri, Dr Stella Jes Varghese led a team of scientists from the Meteorological Study Institute (MRI) in Japan, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, and the CSIR Fourth Paradigm Institute in their joint study.

According to the study, there will be less cloud cover in the future but greater cloud water content, which suggests that the kind of clouds will shift toward more convective clouds that will cause strong rainstorms. As a result, it is predicted that while most days will be dry throughout the Indian summer monsoon season, there may be sudden bursts of convective rain that produce very significant rainfall events.

The dynamics of severe rainfall events must be understood in order to develop mitigation and adaptation plans for the climate.



The study determined that there is a complex link between temperature variations, humidity levels, and intense rainfall occurrences. The study’s conclusions highlight the necessity of taking preventative action to deal with the possible effects of climate change on excessive precipitation.