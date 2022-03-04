New version of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ by Dananeer Mobeen goes viral

Mumbai: In February 2021, a 19-year-old Pakistani social media influencer, Dananeer Mobeen set the internet on fire after she dropped the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ video on her Instagram. The video took no time to cross the border and went viral in India after musician Yashraj Mukhate created a mashup of it.

“Yeh hamari car hai, ye hum hai, aur ye hamari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us, and this is us partying),” these three lines created a storm of sorts on the internet.

And now, Dananeer is back with the another video — but this time it is ‘Baap Ki Party’. Yes, you read that right.

Dananeer took to Instagram and shared a new version of Pawri Ho Rahi Hai which was created by a little Pashtun girl featuring her father and siblings. In the video, she says, “Hi, guys, ye main hoon, ye humara baap hai aur ye humare baap ki party ho rahi hai (Hi guys, this is me, this is our father, and this our father’s party).”

“Hiiii guyzzzz. This girl has outdone me,” she wrote on Instagram sharing the video. She also shared the original video for others to see. The clip featuring her hilarious re-enactment has garnered over 1.5 lakhs likes leaving netizens in splits.

People chimmed to the comments section and reacted to the video. “Well, this is next level,’ one user commented. “This version is so cool,” another user wrote. “Hahahahahaha, loved this one,” a third user wrote.

Another added, “Best version of #pawrihoraihai.”

Dananeer marked the one-year anniversary of her viral video ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ last month. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Today marks 1 year of my viral video ‘pawrihoraihai’. This video was nothing short of an unexpected miracle. The smiles, laughter and love spread across the world because of a 5-sec video will never be forgotten! Thank you to every single one of you. #pawrijarihai.”