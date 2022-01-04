New year 2022: DGP, Director public health submit report before HC

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy and Director of Health of the state G Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday submitted their reports before the High Court of the state explaining about the steps initiated by them during the New Year celebrations. They told the HC that they had booked 907 cases during the new year celebrations.

The DGP said that of the 907 cases 263 were related to breaching of time and the remaining 644 were related to public nuisance.

He told the HC that they were imposing fines on those who are wearing face masks and added that they had imposed fines of ₹510837 on 16430 between December 24,2021 till January 2,2022.He said that they had banned public meetings and rallies till the 10 th of this month. After going through the report, the HC adjourned the case till 7th of this month.