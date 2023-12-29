New Year 2024: Mahesh Babu leaves Hyderabad, watch viral video

Hyderabad: As New Year 2024 is aroun the corner, many celebrities are taking a break and getting into the holiday spirit, making exciting travel plans with their families. Pictures and videos of these stars heading to secret destinations have been popping up online.

Popular Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu and his family too were spotted at the Hyderabad airport, radiating joy as they set off for a holiday.

The Guntur Kaaram star, accompanied by his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautam Ghattamaneni, is all set for a memorable vacation.

Initially rumored to be welcoming the New Year in New York, recent reports from TOI suggest that they have chosen the dazzling city of Dubai for their celebrations, known for its extravagant New Year festivities.

Joining Mahesh Babu in the Dubai-bound New Year’s brigade is none other than stylish star Allu Arjun. Bunny too will be reportedly welcoming 2024 in Dubai.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the glimpses of their favorite celebrities enjoying the festivities in this glittering city. The holiday season is truly bringing the stars together for some well-deserved relaxation and joyous moments!