New Year celebrations sweep across India amid tight security

Despite chilling conditions in Delhi, Connaught Place and Vasant Vihar saw a steady influx of revellers.

New Year celebrations
Kochi: People gather near an 80-foot tall 200-year-old rain tree illuminated with lights and decoratives on New Years eve, at Veli Ground, in Kochi, Kerala, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India welcomed the New Year with grand celebrations, countdown parties and festive gatherings, as state governments across the country stepped up security measures to ensure that the celebrations passed off smoothly and without incident.

In major metropolitan cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, large crowds thronged iconic landmarks such as India Gate, Connaught Place and Marine Drive to usher in the New Year, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, authorities across the country issued traffic advisories, guidelines for restaurants and hotels, and deployed additional security forces in anticipation of massive footfall in public places.

Despite chilling conditions in Delhi, Connaught Place and Vasant Vihar saw a steady influx of revellers, with families and groups gathering in markets and open spaces ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Speaking to IANS in Connaught Place, a tourist said, “I have come from Punjab to celebrate the New Year here, and I hope this year is good for everyone.”

“It is cold, but we are happy to welcome 2026 here with our friends,” another said.

Officials said that in areas expecting heavy crowds in the national capital, the police put comprehensive security arrangements in place to prevent any untoward incidents and to maintain law and order.

Security arrangements on the ground in Delhi were closely monitored by several senior officials, including six Assistant Commissioners of Police and one Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. As many as 1,469 police personnel were deployed across Delhi’s West District alone to ensure public safety during the celebrations.

In Rajasthan, stringent traffic safety measures were also implemented, including the setting up of checkpoints, inspection of vehicles and strict action against those found driving under the influence of alcohol.

In Maharashtra, eateries, restaurants, hotels, orchestra bars and pubs were permitted to operate till 5 a.m. on January 1 as part of the New Year celebrations.

In Bengaluru, around 20,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure smooth New Year’s Eve celebrations, as more than ten lakh people were expected to gather at various locations across the city for the festivities.

Even as people in the eastern parts of the world began bidding farewell to 2025, popular hill destinations such as Shimla and Manali witnessed a huge rush of tourists and revellers, braving the biting cold to ring in the New Year amid the mountains.

