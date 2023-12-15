New Zealand accepts Vice Chair role at upcoming World Trade Organisation

Auckland: Trade Minister Todd McClay has accepted the role of Vice Chair for the World Trade Organisation’s 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi next year.

“I am honoured to accept the nomination from the World Trade Organisation membership for the role as Vice Chair, which reflects New Zealand’s longstanding commitment to the multilateral trading system”, said McClay.

He said, “The World Trade Organisation and its rules are critical to New Zealand as a small and open economy, to ensure our exporters can operate globally with certainty. As Vice Chair, I can play an active role in ensuring a successful conference, working closely with the host and Chair of the 13th Ministerial Conference in the United Arab Emirates”.

“In particular, I will focus on a better deal for agricultural exporters, the removal of fisheries subsidies and strengthening the World Trade Organisation dispute settlement process”, he added.

The World Trade Organisation’s 13th Ministerial Conference will be held on 26-29 February 2024.

New Zealand’s nomination was announced at the World Trade Organisation’s General Council in Geneva on December 13, 2023.

Ministerial conferences are the highest decision-making body of the World Trade Organisation. New Zealand is one of three Vice Chair roles representing different groups, with Cameroon and Panama nominated for the other roles.