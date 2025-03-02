New Zealand elect to bowl against India in Champions Trophy

Dubai: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their final Group A Champions Trophy match here on Sunday.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in Daryl Mitchell in place of Devon Conway.

India also made a solitary change, resting Harshit Rana and brought in spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Also Read Windies great Viv Richards reveals what quality of Virat Kohli he cherishes the most

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke.