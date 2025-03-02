New Zealand elect to bowl against India in Champions Trophy

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd March 2025 2:46 pm IST
New Zealand elect to bowl against India in Champions Trophy
Mitchel Santner and Rohit Sharma at the Toss

Dubai: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their final Group A Champions Trophy match here on Sunday.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in Daryl Mitchell in place of Devon Conway.

India also made a solitary change, resting Harshit Rana and brought in spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke.

