New Zealand govt officially apologises for abuse in care

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon officially apologised on Tuesday to all New Zealanders who were abused in the care of state and faith-based institutions after a report in July set out in detail some of the most serious crimes ever committed in state care.

“Today, I am apologising on behalf of the government to everyone who suffered abuse, harm and neglect while in care,” Luxon said in his speech at the Parliament, where the apology was made in response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in State and Faith-Based Care.

The public apology from state agencies and departments, as well as the Prime Minister, was watched live by survivors of abuse in state care who gathered in major cities, with some survivors saying the words from government agencies felt empty.

Around 200,000 people were abused in care between 1950 and 2019, which underlines the unarguable reality that out-of-home care has been systemically injurious in New Zealand, said Associate Professor Stephen Winter of the University of Auckland.

About 2,400 abuse survivors have told their stories to the Royal Commission. Since 2001, around 4,000 people have received payments of around 18,000 NZ dollars ($10,727) on average in terms of financial redress, reports Xinhua news agency.

“This is a significant and sorrowful day in New Zealand,” Luxon said, apologising for survivors not believed when they came forward to report the abuse, and for the bystanders, including staff, volunteers and carers having turned a blind eye and failed to stop or report abuse.

The Prime Minister expressed regret that the state’s oversight of people in both state and faith-based care was so poor, adding, “I am sorry many abusers were not made to face justice, which meant other people experienced abuse that could have been prevented.”

While no apology can ever right the wrongs of the past, it might help some people with their healing, he said.

The Royal Commission’s final report tabled to the parliament made 138 recommendations to transform New Zealand’s care system, address past injustices and compensate survivors.

Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford said the government response is focused on acknowledging the abuse that took place, supporting survivors, and preventing abuse from happening in the future.

The government has been working towards introducing a new streamlined redress system next year.

A government investment of 32 million NZ dollars ($19.07 million) will be made into the current system to increase resources and help ensure it is more responsive to survivors’ needs and has more capacity to process their claims.

Also on Tuesday, an Omnibus Bill that includes a range of measures to improve safety in state care had its first reading in the Parliament.

National Remembrance Day will be held on November 12 next year.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry was established in 2018 to investigate the abuse of children, young people and adults in state and faith-based care in New Zealand between the years of 1950-1999.