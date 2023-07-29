New Zealand Muslim Association AGM 2023 elects Shameel Sahib as President

Auckland: The AGM of NZMA was successfully held in Auckland, New Zealand on 23rd July 2023, during which a new team of officials was elected to the executive committee to oversee the affairs of the association.

The newly elected executives are as follows:

President: Shameel Sahib is an active community leader with a five-year tenure in NZMA. He also serves as a national council member of FIANZ (Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand) and holds a director position in FIANZ business. Originally from Fiji, Shameel has been residing in New Zealand for 35 years and is a graduate of both Auckland University and Massey University. With a background in various leadership roles in public and private sector organizations, he currently holds the position of transformation director for a large public entity.

General Secretary: Shayaz Khan, a New Zealand resident for the past 30 years, was born in Fiji and graduated in Business Finance in NZ. For the last five years, he has been running his own firm as a Director and Authorized Financial Adviser. Prior to this, he accumulated 25 years of experience in different management roles, including Branch Manager at a prominent NZ Bank. Shayaz has actively worked for the Muslim community for two decades and has served as the General Secretary of NZMA for nine years. Additionally, he is a national council member of FIANZ and is deeply involved in voluntary community work.

General Treasurer: Aruf Khan migrated to NZ from Fiji in 1982 on a student visa to pursue accounting studies. He has been operating his accounting firm in public practice for the last 29 years. Over the course of 33 years, Aruf has been dedicatedly serving the Muslim community, holding the position of treasurer at the Avondale Islamic Centre for the past 12 years and serving as the general treasurer of NZMA for the past six years. He is actively involved as an NZMA delegate and national council member of FIANZ, also contributing to the FIANZ Finance Committee. Like his colleagues, Aruf finds immense satisfaction in engaging in voluntary work for the community and the mosque.

During his acceptance speech, Shayaz Khan, the newly elected General Secretary, assured all members of the community of his dedication and commitment to fostering unity and progress within the New Zealand Muslim community. He expressed his desire to strive for excellence in building a united and dynamic community that will continue to play a positive role in maintaining New Zealand as a strong, healthy, peaceful, progressive, and vibrant country.The New Zealand Muslim Association (NZMA) is the oldest Islamic institution in New Zealand, established in 1950. Its primary objective is to serve all Muslim brothers and sisters within the country. The organization has played a significant role in the Muslim community’s development and welfare in New Zealand.

Marhum Suilman Ismail Bhikoo was the first chairman of NZMA. Under his leadership, the association took a crucial step in 1966 by establishing a Muslim burial ground at Waikumete Cemetery in Glen Eden, West Auckland.

Over the years, several notable individuals have served in leadership positions within NZMA. Kosovo-born Mazhar Krasniqi served as president in 1975 and again in 1987-88. Nazmi Mehmeti from the Republic of Macedonia was also a former president, leading the association in 1963.

Hajji Avdo Musovich, originally from Montenegro, was the longest-serving Executive Committee member, dedicating his service to NZMA from 1956 to 1981. His contributions significantly impacted the organization’s growth and development.