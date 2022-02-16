New Zealand: Schoolgirl’s hijab ripped off, filmed

Otago: A 17-year-old schoolgirl, Hoda Al-Jamaa, was humiliated after three girls ripped off her hijab at the Otago Girls’ High School in New Zealand.

The girls who attempted to intimidate Hoda and her friends filmed the entire incident and distributed it among the boys and girls of the school, reported RNZ.

It all started after the girls approached Hoda who was sitting with her friends in an attempt to intimidate the group, asking her to teach them to swear in Arabic.

The girls soon started taunting Hoda and her friends and the situation escalated as they attacked Hoda who fell down and ripped off her hijab while filming the incident. They also tried to do the same with her friends.

It is not the first time, earlier too Hoda had become the victim of the hate crime. and had been called a ‘terrorist’ on various occasions.

In a statement issued by the police, it has been confirmed that three students had attacked Hoda and her friends. Cops are investigating the case with utmost care as the incident has disturbed the Muslim community of the region. The investigation is being conducted and the attackers have been identified.