New Zealand to maintain approach to recognition of Palestine

Auckland: New Zealand will not be recognising the State of Palestine at this time, Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced at the UN General Assembly in New York today.

“With a war raging, Hamas remaining the de facto government of Gaza, and no clarity on next steps, too many questions remain about the future State of Palestine for it to be prudent for New Zealand to announce recognition at this time,” Peters says.

“We are also concerned that a focus on recognition, in the current circumstances, could complicate efforts to secure a ceasefire by pushing Israel and Hamas into even more intransigent positions.”

New Zealand continues to call out all actions being taken by both Israel and Hamas which prolong the conflict, prevent a political solution, and seek to extinguish the viability of a Palestinian state, Peters says.

“New Zealand has long been a staunch advocate of the two-state solution and a defender of Palestinians’ right to self-determination,” Peters says.

“What is needed now more than ever is dialogue, diplomacy and leadership – not further conflict and extremism.

“New Zealanders are shocked by the harrowing images of famine in Gaza, revolted by the grossly disproportionate military action from the Israeli Government and disturbed by Israeli rhetoric and actions aimed at dismantling future prospects for a Palestinian state.

“New Zealanders also abhor Hamas’ completely heinous refusal to release the hostages it is holding, its abject disregard for both Palestinian and Israeli life and its stated determination to destroy Israel. Our concern is not with the Palestinian Authority, which faces very difficult circumstances. We will continue to do our part to strengthen its capability.”

New Zealand’s position remains that it is a matter of when, not if we recognise the State of Palestine.

“Like every other New Zealand Government over the past 80 years, we hold the position that we will recognise a Palestinian state when the time is right.

“What we are looking for now are real actions towards the full viability and legitimacy of the State of Palestine, rather than rhetoric in that direction; Israel to stop and reverse all actions aimed at destroying the two-state solution, including illegal settlements in the West Bank, and to return to meaningful negotiations with the Palestinians; the release by Hamas of all the hostages it holds; the disbanding and disarmament of Hamas; and the renouncement of violence by all Palestinian leaders who have yet to do so.”

Recognition of Palestine is a complex issue on which reasonable people can disagree, Mr Peters says.

“Some of our close partners have chosen to recognise Palestine, and others have not. We do not question the good intentions of those who have chosen to recognise Palestine at this time. Indeed, we have a shared objective of trying to help bring about a two-state solution. Where we differ with some of our partners is on the issue of whether recognition now by New Zealand will make a tangible, positive contribution to the realisation of a two-state solution.”

New Zealand remains committed to doing its part to alleviate the immense suffering in Gaza, Peters says.

“The international community must retain its focus on the very urgent and practical challenge of getting as much humanitarian assistance as possible into Gaza. For that reason, we are providing $10 million more to international humanitarian partners to deliver emergency supplies into Gaza.

“New Zealand repeats our call for an immediate ceasefire; unfettered access for humanitarian supplies into Gaza; all sides to adhere to international law; a two-state solution as a result of a comprehensive political settlement; and an end by Israel to all illegal settlement activity and current military action.”

The New Zealand Government has also today released Cabinet material associated with its decision on the recognition of Palestine.