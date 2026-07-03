New Zealand to welcome PM Modi next week

Auckland: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced.

“Prime Minister Modi’s visit is historic, with this being the first to New Zealand by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years,” Luxon says.

“India is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies, and a country of enormous importance to New Zealand’s prosperity. We are taking the two countries’ relationship to the next level with our New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement, signed in April, which will deliver more jobs, higher exports and stronger economic growth for New Zealand”, he said.

“It will reduce or eliminate tariffs on 95 per cent of New Zealand’s exports to India once fully implemented. From day one, 57 per cent of our exports will be tariff-free”, he added.

“This will unlock new opportunities to grow our goods and services exports into a market of 1.4 billion people and contribute to achieving the Government’s goal of building the future by doubling the value of exports by 2034.”

The visit reflects the growing momentum in the New Zealand-India relationship. Discussions between the leaders will include trade and investment, maritime security, education, technology, tourism, sport, and global issues.

New Zealand PM said, “We will also be celebrating the people-to-people connections between our two countries, with Kiwi-Indians comprising around 6 percent of New Zealand’s population and making a significant contribution to our country. They are highly engaged across the workforce, with strong representation in business, technology, health, science and many other important sectors. This visit is about celebrating a winning partnership between New Zealand and India – one that delivers for our people and supports greater prosperity and security for both our countries. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to New Zealand.”

The Indian Prime Minister will arrive in Auckland on Friday, July 10 and depart on Saturday, July 11.