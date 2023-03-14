New Zealand: Urdu Hindi Cultural Association organizes Ghazal night

The Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand (UHCANZ) successfully organized a Ghazal Night on 11th March 2023, at the Fickling Convention Centre in Three Kings, Auckland. The event was well-organised and featured mesmerising performances by talented Ghazal singers. The event was attended by community leaders, political leaders, media personalities, guests, and people from the entertainment industry. Precautionary measures were followed, and delicious food, including Veg & Non-Veg, Snacks, Tea, Fruit salad, Ice cream, and Chocolates for kids, were provided to make the event enjoyable for everyone.

Mr Durga Dass (Office of High Commission of India NZ), Hon’ble Dr.Deborah Russell, Minister for Statistics & Earthquake Commission, Mujeeb Syed QSM, Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, Ex M.P and Patron, and Hon’ble Michael Wood, Minister for Transport & Immigration. New Zealand

The event also included the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to renowned community leader Prof S.D Madhur. The award was a tribute to his contributions to the community and the people he worked with, including other ethnic community organisations. The event also featured the release of a trilingual literary magazine Dhanak, 11th edition.

Attendees enjoyed the performances by talented Ghazal singers such as Ankita Ghatani, Khalid Hussein, Vidya Teke, Nisar Mirza, Ms. Devi Sobhana, Mr. Jaspreet Kandhari, and Kiranjit Singh. The event also had speeches by community leaders such as Mr.Jeet Suchdev, Chairperson, Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust, Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, Ex M.P and Patron, UHCANZ, Ms Ella Kumar, Chairperson, Puketepapa Local board, and Hon’ble Michael Wood, Minister for Transport & Immigration, Hon’ble Dr. Deborah Russell, Minister for Statistics & Earthquake Commission, Melissa Lee, M.P National Party, Mahesh Bindra, Mr. Rahul Chopra, Representative ACT Party, among others.

The event felicitated sponsors who helped in making the event a grand success. The sponsors included Mr. Jeet Suchdev (Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust), Mr. Durga Dass (Office of High Commission of India NZ), Mr.Sohan Mittal (Mittal Group), Mr. Siva Kilari (Univeral Granite & Marble), Mrs. Kaajal Jogia (Halo Financial Services), Mr. Mahindra Gupta (Barfoot & Thompson), Mr. Ravi Kumar (Beach Pizza), Mr. Giri (Relianz Group), Mr. P. Srinivas (Southern Spice), and Mr. Jaspreet Kandhari.

The UHCANZ thanked and congratulated all those who helped and participated in making the event a grand success. The event ended with a vote of thanks by Roopa Suchdev.

Suchdev. Additionally, Ghouse Majeed, the Vice President & Event Manager, gave the housekeeping rules, President Roopa Suchdev and General Secretary Mujeeb Syed delivered speeches, and Vice President M.A.Haq gave a welcome speech and invited the President on stage.

The guest and the crowd really appreciated the efforts and dedication of members of the association for organising such a grand musical evening.

Syed Mujeeb, the general secretary congratulated everyone and especially Ghouse Majeed (event coordinator) to make this event a grand success.