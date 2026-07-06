Newborn dies at Zaheerabad hospital amid oxygen shortage claims

Hyderabad: A newborn baby died at the government area hospital in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district, on July 6, allegedly due to asphyxiation, sparking protests from grieving family members who accused hospital staff of negligence.

Sudarshan, a resident of Potpally village in Jarasangam mandal, had brought his pregnant wife Manohara to the hospital for delivery. With doctors reportedly unavailable at the time, the delivery was conducted by nurses and ayahs on duty.

Soon after birth, the infant developed breathing complications and was shifted to the hospital’s ICU. Despite attempts to revive the baby, it could not be saved, with family members alleging that a lack of oxygen support contributed to the death.

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Relatives gathered at the hospital in protest, accusing the staff of negligence and demanding accountability. They claimed the absence of doctors during a critical delivery put both mother and child at risk.

Zaheerabad MLA Manick Rao visited the hospital following the incident and alleged that there were not enough doctors on duty at the time. He urged the state government to take strict action against those found responsible for the lapse.

The incident has renewed concerns over staff shortages and infrastructure gaps at government hospitals in the district, particularly in maternity and newborn care wards.