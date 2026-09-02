Newcomers trying to control Congress: MLA Raj Gopal Reddy

Hyderabad: In yet another veiled attack seemingly on party leader and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy said that he will not remain silent if “newcomers” try to take control of the party. His comments came during an event marking the death anniversary of former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Addressing his followers during the event marking YSR’s death anniversary, the Munugode MLA said that people were cheering “CM, CM” directed at him (taking on the role), and that when the “right time” comes even Lord Brahma won’t be able to stop it. It may be noted that his brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is a cabinet minister under Revanth Reddy, and Raj Gopal Reddy also reportedly has been expecting a cabinet berth.

The MLA has been routinely having such outbursts, seemingly aimed at the CM, over his unhappiness at not being accommodated in the Telangana cabinet. So far he has not faced any repercussions. At the event on Wednesday, September 2, Rajgopal Reddy also claimed that some people are tying to “take over” the Congress in Telangana. “If newcomers enter the party and try to take control of it, I will not remain silent. Genuine Congress party workers will not be subjected to injustice,” he stated.

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The Congress MLA interestingly added that he will “bring back” YSR’s rule once again. It was in fact YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s untimely death in 2009 that eventually led to the formation of Telangana. YSR in fact was not in favour of the bifurcation of AP and Telangana. Revanth Reddy then was in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which post 2014 dwindled in power and eventually became non-existent in the state now.

Rajgopal Reddy’s previous veiled attacks on CM Revanth

In an indirect attack on Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy stating that he will “change” the politics in Telangana like in Tamil Nadu. He was referencing the change in government in TN, where the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lost to the newly formed CM Vijay-led Tamil Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). The Munugode MLA has on previous occasions also criticised the state government run by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Without taking Revanth Reddy’s name, Raj Gopal Reddy, while speaking at a book launch in Hyderabad on August 13, said, “We will change the politics of Telangana like Tamil Nadu. You may come with bags of cash, but we will fight those who are looting thousands of crores in the name of development. I am not afraid. I have been seeing politics closely. The time to agitate has come once again,” he stated, in a veiled warning.