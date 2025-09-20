Newly appointed Hyderabad metro MD calls for faster Old City works

Hyderabad: The newly appointed Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) managing director Sarfaraz Ahmad, on Saturday, September 20, reviewed the progress of the Metro Rail project.

During a high-level meeting at Metro Rail Bhavan, officials from various departments briefed him on the status of Phase I of the project.

The managing director reviewed the ongoing expansion works of the Old City Metro corridor and stressed the need to accelerate the pace of construction. He also directed officials to coordinate with concerned departments to overcome challenges.

He also reviewed the current status of Phase 2A and Phase 2B and the measures being undertaken by HMRL for the second phase.

He urged officials to work diligently to ensure a timely completion of the projects.