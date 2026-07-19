Newlywed stabbed to death by friend on reception night

Ballari: The Ballari police have cracked the murder of a 21-year-old newlywed who was allegedly stabbed to death by his friends on the night of his wedding reception, arresting three accused, including a juvenile in conflict with law. Another suspect remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

The victim, Nabi Rasool, a resident of Bhatti Area in Ballari city, had hosted a party for his friends after his wedding reception on July 16. According to Superintendent of Police Dr. Suman D. Pennekar, an argument broke out during the gathering after Nabi Rasool allegedly made derogatory remarks about the juvenile accused’s mother while the group was consuming alcohol.

Police said the verbal altercation quickly escalated into violence. During the confrontation, the juvenile allegedly snatched a knife that Nabi Rasool was carrying and stabbed him fatally. Investigators said the victim worked at a mutton shop and routinely carried the knife, which was allegedly used in the murder.

The investigation further revealed that after the killing, the accused attempted to destroy evidence. Two other accused, identified as Tahira alias Heena and Sameer, allegedly helped burn the bloodstained clothes worn by the juvenile following the crime.

Police have arrested the juvenile, Tahira alias Heena and Sameer in connection with the case. Another accused, Salman, is on the run, and a search has been launched to apprehend him.

A case was registered at Kaul Bazar Police Station, and the investigation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police Govindaraju. The team led by Police Inspector G.R. Shanmukhappa, along with PSI M.P. Ravi, PSI Ningappa, ASI Manjunath and other officers, succeeded in solving the case within a short period. Police said further investigation is in progress.