Newlyweds Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi at Hyderabad airport

Varun and Lavanya are preparing for their grand reception in Hyderabad scheduled for Sunday, November 5

Published: 4th November 2023 11:04 am IST
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are back in town (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s newlywed couple, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have arrived back in Hyderabad after their grand wedding in Italy. The couple was seen at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning, receiving a warm and joyous welcome from their fans and the media. Crowds showered them with flower petals, creating a heartwarming moment for the couple.

Lavanya, the new bride, looked stunning in a beautiful yellow Indian outfit, while Varun chose a more casual attire.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Tuscan, Italy on November 1 surrounded by their loved ones. Varun shared their wedding album with fans, captioning his post simply, ‘My Lav.’ Varun looked dashing in a cream-gold sherwani, while Lavanya looked radiant in a beautiful Kanchipuram saree crafted by renowned celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

Now back in town, the couple is preparing for their grand reception in Hyderabad scheduled for Sunday, November 5. The reception will be hosted at the N Convention Centre in Madhapur and is anticipated to be a gathering of industry friends to celebrate their union.

