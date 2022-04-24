News18 anchor slapped with 2 FIRs for ‘provocative’ temple demolition coverage

The Rajasthan police have registered two First Information Reports against News 18 anchor Aman Chopra for comparing the demolition of a 300-year-old temple in Alwar to the partial demolition of a mosque in Jahangirpuri.
Hosting a live show Chopra compared the temple demolition with that of a mosque in Jahagirpuri. “The revenge of Jahangirpuri by attacking Mahadev. Please listen to me carefully what I am about to say,” said the anchor during the show.
He went ahead with the fake news, linking the incident in Alwar to that in Jahangirpuri. Chopra further said, “Could this be a coincidence two days ago, a bulldozer was used on the premises of a mosque in Jahangirpuri and today three temples were demolished in Rajasthan’s Alwar. One temple was 300 years old. Was it to avenge Jahangirpuri?” he alleged.
His coverage of the incident sparked rage among Twitter users, and within no time #ArrestAmanChopra, was trending on Twitter. The anchor carried on with the news, as he seemed oblivious to the fact that the 300-year-old temple was razed at the behest of the BJP-run municipal corporation.
The FIRs for the cognizable offence has been registered in the Bundi and Dungarpur districts under sections 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124 A (Sedition) and 67 (Imprisonment for non-payment of fine).
