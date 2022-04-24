News18 anchor slapped with 2 FIRs for ‘provocative’ temple demolition coverage

The Rajasthan police have registered two First Information Reports against News 18 anchor Aman Chopra for comparing the demolition of a 300-year-old temple in Alwar to the partial demolition of a mosque in Jahangirpuri.

Hosting a live show Chopra compared the temple demolition with that of a mosque in Jahagirpuri. “The revenge of Jahangirpuri by attacking Mahadev. Please listen to me carefully what I am about to say,” said the anchor during the show.

He went ahead with the fake news, linking the incident in Alwar to that in Jahangirpuri. Chopra further said, “Could this be a coincidence two days ago, a bulldozer was used on the premises of a mosque in Jahangirpuri and today three temples were demolished in Rajasthan’s Alwar. One temple was 300 years old. Was it to avenge Jahangirpuri?” he alleged.

His coverage of the incident sparked rage among Twitter users, and within no time #ArrestAmanChopra, was trending on Twitter. The anchor carried on with the news, as he seemed oblivious to the fact that the 300-year-old temple was razed at the behest of the BJP-run municipal corporation.

The FIRs for the cognizable offence has been registered in the Bundi and Dungarpur districts under sections 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings), 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124 A (Sedition) and 67 (Imprisonment for non-payment of fine).

Here are some of the reactions to the news:

FIRs lodged against @AmanChopra_ in Bundi and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/oiWH9ukqip — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 24, 2022

Hello @PoliceRajasthan @ashokgehlot51

Arrest Aman Chopra, who tried to incite riots in Rajasthan by running fake news#ArrestAmanChopra — Tipu Sultan Party ٹیپو سلطان پارٹی (@TSP4India) April 23, 2022

Hello @PoliceRajasthan



Arrest Aman Chopra immediately



#ArrestAmanChopra — Prof Shaikh Sadeque (@TSP_President) April 23, 2022

AAP sends police from Punjab to arrest Bagga and Kumar Vishwas over fake tweet and allegations.



Still waiting for Congress to send Rajsthan Police to arrest Aman Chopra for Fake news. — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) April 24, 2022

If Assam Police can go to Gujarat to arrest Jignesh Mewani for a harmless tweet then why can’t Rajasthan Police go to Delhi and arrest Aman Chopra for spreading fake news to disrupt communal harmony? #ArrestAmanChopra pic.twitter.com/5ntH7JS2dL — Ismail Poddar (@Ismail_poddar_) April 24, 2022

Arrest tv presenter Aman chopra for misguiding public spreading hate #AmanChopra — S.Z. Zakir (@SZZakir2) April 24, 2022