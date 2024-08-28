‘Next step is banning Polygamy’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Dispur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the Assam government’s priority to focus on the marriage reigstration bill and its next step is to ban polygamy.

“Assam government is not decided on the whole UCC, we are focusing on the Muslim registration bill which we made compulsory, we have said that the registration of the marriage and divorce will be done by sub-registrar rather than ‘Kazi’. Our next step is banning polygamy which will be coming in anytime we are just waiting for any judicial comment on Uttarakhand UCC we are looking closely.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stressed that the Assam government’s “line of action” is different and they are looking at other issues.

“We are not looking to bring a comprehensive UCC because our line of acion is different. We are working against child marriage. We are working against the exploitation of women. Our stand is completely different.” Sarma said.

Sarma said that the Assam government has four to five agendas on which the government is working.

“Our next action will be banning polygamy. We are also working to regulate inter-religion marriages. Till next April there are four and five agendas.” Sarma said.

Earlier the Assam CM informed that the centre has directed UIDAI to issue Aadhaar cards to people who gave their biometrics between February 2019 to August 2024.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference, thanked the centre for directing UIDAI, making the lives of 935682 people easier.

“The Centre stopped distribution of Aadhar cards to 935682 people in Assam. They gave Biometric between Feb 2019 and Aug 2024. There are many of them where no relation with NRC.” Sarma said.

Sarma further informed that the State government has been working for the past two years to ensure the release of the Aadhar card to the people.

“We formed a cabinet sub-committee to see the issue and discussed it with different organisations. We discussed this with the Government of India for the last 2 years. On 29/7/2024, the state government request the centre to release Aadhaar cards to those people. On 27/8/2024 the centre directed to UIDAI to issue Aadhaar cards to those people.” Sarma said.