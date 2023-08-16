Neymar officially joins Saudi football club Al-Hilal

Riyadh: Brazilian football superstar Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, on Tuesday, August 15, was officially transferred from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the club shared images showing Neymar signing a contract for a period of two years, although the club did not disclose financial details.

“From the capital of beauty to the land of civilization, heritage, and the future… Neymar Jr joins Asia’s Leader,” the Saudi club captioned the post.

From the capital of beauty to the land of civilization, heritage, and the future… Neymar Jr joins “Asia’s Leader”@neymarjr #AlHilal 💙#Neymar_Hilali pic.twitter.com/7wUHl0Ej6i — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) August 15, 2023

Thirty-one-year-old Neymar has become the Saudi League’s latest star after signing with Al-Hilal.

“I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali,” Neymar said in a video posted to Al Hilal’s Twitter account.

Al-Hilal, the most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, won 66 titles and holds the record for winning the domestic and Asian league titles with 18 and four titles, respectively.