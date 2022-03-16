NFTs coming to Instagram soon, says Mark Zuckerberg

San Francisco: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will soon arrive on Instagram.

Addressing one of the sessions at the South By Southwest event late on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said that “over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment”.

The Meta CEO said that “a bunch of technical things that need to get worked out before that’ll really be seamless to happen.”

“We’re working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term,” the Meta Founder said at the conference.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri said recently that the team was “actively exploring NFTs” but didn’t have further details.

Placing a strong bet on India’s creator and developer community, Zuckerberg said recently that as the social network begins initial steps to create augmented reality (AR)-driven Metaverse experiences for billions, the country and its vast pool of talent is going to be a huge part of that journey.

Speaking at the company’s ‘Fuel for India’ event, Zuckerberg said that he is really excited about the role that India will play in building the future of Metaverse, which is going to be the successor to the mobile internet.

Earlier this year, Twitter introduced a feature that let some users set an NFT they own as their profile picture.