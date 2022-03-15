Adobe unlocks new innovations to power metaverse for millions of users

San Francisco: As metaverse becomes the new buzzword, software major Adobe on Tuesday announced new innovations for designing, creating and delivering engaging and realistic virtual experiences to millions of users.

New integrations across Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud will bring Adobe’s 3D content creation and personalization solutions to businesses across a wide spectrum of industries, the company said during its ‘Adobe Summit 2022.’

Adobe also released a playbook for brands and previewed its upcoming Substance 3D Modeler as well as augmented reality (AR) shopping tools.

“To lead in the metaverse, brands should start creating 3D and immersive content now – it will not only prepare them for the future, but make their product design and creation of marketing and e-commerce assets better, faster and cheaper,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president of Adobe Creative Cloud.

Adobe also unveiled collaborations with leading brands – including The Coca-Cola Company, Epic Games, Nascar and Nvidia– on an array of technology advances and experiences that include the key ingredients of metaverse readiness like 3D and other immersive content creation, virtual commerce experiences and portability of virtual identities and possessions.

The metaverse consists of immersive experiences that enable people to interact in virtual worlds.

It will power the next wave of innovation, including a broad range of shared experiences addressing work, gaming, e-commerce, robotics, trainings for autonomous vehicles and climate change research.

“As the web evolves, there will be greater demand than ever for data-driven, immersive experiences that include e- commerce, multi-user functionality and the ability to own and export customized versions of your identity and possessions across virtual worlds,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business, Adobe.

Adobe Experience Cloud is currently being used by 75 per cent of Fortune 100 companies to power customer experiences.