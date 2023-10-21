NGT issues notice, seeks action-taken reports on deteriorating air quality in Delhi

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken steps to address the deteriorating air quality in the national capital by issuing notice and requesting action-taken reports from various authorities.

These authorities include Delhi chief secretary, Union environment ministry, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The NGT initiated suo motu proceedings after taking into account media reports highlighting the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the violations of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an official said on Saturday.

The bench, headed by chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, expressed concern over the continued problem of air pollution in Delhi, despite actions taken by the authorities.

The green panel noted that the residents of Delhi are facing various health problems due to this issue.

As a result, the NGT decided to involve and issue notices to key authorities, including the chief secretary of Delhi, the member-secretary of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the member-secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

These authorities have been directed to submit action-taken reports detailing measures to control air pollution from various sources in Delhi, in accordance with the GRAP.

The objective is to maintain the AQI within an acceptable range to protect public health, especially considering the winter season ahead.

The matter has been scheduled for further proceedings on November 8, highlighting the urgency and importance of addressing air quality issues in the national capital.