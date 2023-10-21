NGT issues notice, seeks action-taken reports on deteriorating air quality in Delhi

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st October 2023 11:14 pm IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT)
The National Green Tribunal (NGT)

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken steps to address the deteriorating air quality in the national capital by issuing notice and requesting action-taken reports from various authorities.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

These authorities include Delhi chief secretary, Union environment ministry, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Also Read
Delhi calls for firecracker ban in entire NCR in meeting of states with Centre

The NGT initiated suo motu proceedings after taking into account media reports highlighting the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the violations of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an official said on Saturday.

MS Education Academy

The bench, headed by chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, expressed concern over the continued problem of air pollution in Delhi, despite actions taken by the authorities.

The green panel noted that the residents of Delhi are facing various health problems due to this issue.

As a result, the NGT decided to involve and issue notices to key authorities, including the chief secretary of Delhi, the member-secretary of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the member-secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

These authorities have been directed to submit action-taken reports detailing measures to control air pollution from various sources in Delhi, in accordance with the GRAP.

The objective is to maintain the AQI within an acceptable range to protect public health, especially considering the winter season ahead.

The matter has been scheduled for further proceedings on November 8, highlighting the urgency and importance of addressing air quality issues in the national capital.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st October 2023 11:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button