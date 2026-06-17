NGT says no need for early intervention in Future City project

Hearing a petition against Telangana's Future City project, the NGT observed that intervening at the preliminary stage of a planned development initiative may not be appropriate.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Entrance gate of the National Green Tribunal with signage in Hindi and English.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Hyderabad: Observing that it may not be appropriate to intervene at the preliminary stage of a project that is being pursued through a vision document and a structured, planned approach, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) made key remarks while hearing a petition against the Telangana government’s proposed Future City project.

The tribunal noted that the proposed Future City Development Authority is a development-oriented mechanism, similar to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which was established to oversee urban expansion and planned growth.

Petition challenges project

The observations came during the hearing of a petition filed by environmentalist Donthi Narasimha Reddy challenging the project. Representing the Telangana government, Additional Advocate General T Rajanikanth Reddy argued that the petition had been filed prematurely.

Subhan Bakery

He told the tribunal that the project was yet to take full shape and contended that the petitioner was seeking to compel the government to obtain environmental clearances even before the development initiative had been fully conceptualised and implemented.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the NGT adjourned the matter to July 14 for further hearing.

The Telangana government has been promoting the Future City project as a major urban development initiative aimed at facilitating planned growth and infrastructure expansion.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button