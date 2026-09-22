NHAI bars Theme Engineering from bidding for new highway projects

New Delhi: State-owned NHAI has barred Theme Engineering Services, a consultancy agency involved in Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway construction, from participating in any bids for highway projects of the Road Transport Ministry/NHAI for two years, a senior government official has said.

NHAI’s action came after a stretch of the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway was damaged, with the highway authority extending the debarment of PNC Infratech concessionaire Awadh Expressway to the parent company.

“NHAI, in exercise of the powers available under the Consultancy Agreement…M/s Theme Engineering Services Pvt Ltd in association with M/s Ishita Info Solutions Pvt Ltd and M/s Theme Engineering Services Pvt Ltd and M/s Ishita Info Solutions Pvt Ltd in their individual capacities are hereby debarred for a period of two years from participating in future bids if NHAI/MoRTH/ NHIDCL and other central government road projects, as applicable under the said policy,” the official said.

He further said that the aforesaid debarment is imposed on account of serious lapses in discharge of contractual obligations of the independent engineer, including failure to exercise the required degree of professional diligence and effective supervision and quality surveillance in relation to pavement, embarkment/ slope protection, RE structure, drainage and associated safety/ maintained assets.

Earlier this month, PNC Infratech Ltd said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has extended the debarment of its subsidiary and concessionaire, Awadh Expressway Private Ltd, to the parent company.

Last month, NHAI suspended toll on newly opened Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway after facing flak over damage.

The move follows widespread complaints about damaged portions and patchwork at various locations on the 63-km-long expressway within weeks of its inauguration on July 13.