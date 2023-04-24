NHRC issues notices to Haryana govt, Gurugram municipality over sewer death

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Haryana government, the Gurugram Police and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram after the decomposed body of a man was pulled out from an open sewer.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, the commission said it is issuing the notices “over the reported death of the man after falling into a open sewer in Gurugram”.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said Badshahpur police personnel received information on April 20 that foul smell was coming out from an open sewer manhole near the Vatika Chowk area on Sohna Road. When a police team reached there, they spotted a body inside the sewer, it said.

The decomposed body was taken out by a fire brigade team from the 10-feet-deep sewer, it said and added that a laptop bag, a mobile phone and a power bank were also recovered.

Reportedly, the documents in the bag suggested that he belonged to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, the commission said.

SHO Badshahpur police station Inspector Madan Lal had said, “The body was decomposed. Laptop bag was found in the hand of the deceased. Apart from a laptop, a mobile and a power bank have been found in it.”

“According to a document found in the laptop bag, the deceased may be about 30 years old Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, but it is not appropriate to say this before identification. We kept the body in the mortuary and tried to identify it,” he had said.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Haryana chief secretary, the Gurugram Commissioner of Police and the Commissioner, Gurugram Municipal Corporation, calling for a detailed report in the matter, including action taken against the guilty after a thorough enquiry into the matter, within four weeks.

The commission has also sought details about the compensation granted to the next of kin of the deceased and the steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not recur and precious human lives are not lost in the future.

The report must contain the status of the investigation being conducted by the police as well as the department concerned, in the matter, it said.