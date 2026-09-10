NHRC questions inaction in occult ritual remarks against Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday, September 9, directed the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a report on the action taken over the unsubstantiated claims against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Harish Rao performing occult rituals to cause drought in Telangana.

The complaint was filed by a Telangana High Court advocate, Karupothula Revanth, alleging that since July 31, persons holding high public offices, including the chief minister and a government whip, have repeatedly made public allegations against Harish Rao without providing any temple records, priest statements, receipts or other evidence to support the claims.

He further stated that complaints had been filed at OU Sity and Vanasthalipuram police stations on August 4, followed by a representation to the DGP’s office on August 17.

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However, no First Information Report (FIR) has yet been registered, and no reasons were communicated for the delay, Revanth said.

He expressed concern that public statements by people in high constitutional and political office linking rainfall or drought to occult practices could promote superstition and encourage accusations of witchcraft in rural areas. This could potentially lead to attacks against women, widows, elderly persons and members of SC/ST communities, he said.

The DGP has been asked to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) in four weeks.