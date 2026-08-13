BRS performed black magic to defame Congress: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, August 13, alleged that BRS leaders performed occult rituals like black magic to defame the Congress government.

Addressing a public meeting here after laying foundation stone to Indiramma Houses Towers to be built under the government’s housing scheme for poor, he said the Yellampally project on Godavari river filled up following recent rains though deficit rainfall was forecast due to impact of El Nino weather pattern.

This has ensured that there is no problem for water supply in Hyderabad, he said.

“Some went to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and performed aghora pujas wishing that there should be drought, people should die and government should be defamed. Such evil people are also there. Though they performed aghora pujas, God is not with them. God is with us. Because, our resolve is good,” he said.

Reddy said he does not claim to be a very intelligent person or highly qualified. But, his intentions are good which will make the gods help him, he said.

Though BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has “everything”, he is under attack from his own people, Reddy said.

“Is it right for a party which was in power for 10 years and which has been in existence since the last 25 years to perform such occult practices,” he asked.

The practices like black magic will have reverse impact if intentions are not good, and make things difficult for the BRS leaders, he said.

There was no immediate response from BRS.

Indiramma Housing Towers in Hyderabad

Highlighting the construction of ‘Indiramma Housing Towers’ for urban poor in Hyderabad, he said the government has decided to provide one lakh houses in the first phase.

Reddy also criticised the previous BRS government for not fulfilling the promise of a double bedroom house to every poor family.

Referring to concerns of many people over inclusion of their lands in a government list known as Section 22 lands as per which transactions are prohibited, Reddy assured that no one would lose their ownership of lands and that there is no need to worry.

He appealed to people not to believe false propaganda spread by some on social media on the prohibited lands.

Highlighting the welfare schemes launched by the government for empowerment of women, he said distribution of ‘Indiramma Sarees’ to uphold the dignity of women, free bus travel for women in state-run RTC buses, bank linkage loans worth Rs 65,000 crore for self-help groups, establishment of petrol bunks and solar plants by women SHG members brought a major transformation in the lives of the women.

He added that the state government is implementing all schemes despite facing a huge debt burden incurred by the previous BRS government.

On August 4, Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that BRS MLA T Harish Rao had performed ‘kshudra puja’ (occult rituals) to prevent rainfall in the state in the hope of deriving political mileage from a drought.

Taking exception to Goud’s remarks, Harish Rao had issued Goud a legal notice.