NIA arrests Hyderabad man for suspected terror links

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, August 1, arrested one more person in connection with the unlawful activities of an alleged terrorist module with Hizb-ut-Tahrir links. NIA believes that the international fundamentalist organisation has made inroads to Bhopal and Hyderabad.

According to the NIA officials, absconding HuT member Salman was arrested following a raid at a hideout in the Rajendra Nagar area. So far 17 people have been arrested in the case registered by NIA against the HuT module in May 2023.

The NIA seized incriminating material, including digital devices, including hard disks, pen drives, SD card etc., along with various documents following searches at two locations in the city. The searches were conducted based on credible inputs.

“Salman was an active member of Hyderabad-based HuT module, which was led by an already arrested accused Salim. Salim, along with Salman and four others arrested from Hyderabad were working to expand their organisation with an aim to establish a Caliphate based on Shariat,” said officials.

NIA investigations show that the HuT was trying to expand its organisation and cadre clandestinely by recruiting impressionable Muslim youth into the organisation. The outfit aimed to overthrow the constitutionally formed government in India in order to establish Sharia law.

The agency is continuing its investigations in the case and expects to unravel the entire conspiracy of HuT to destabilise the country, officials said.