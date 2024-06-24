NIA chargesheets 8 more in human trafficking of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday chargesheeted eight more accused in a case relating to trafficking of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas through the India-Bangladesh border as part of a trans-national racket.

Tightening the noose around the human trafficking syndicates operating across India, the agency in its supplementary chargesheet filed on Monday named Jalil Miah, Hanan Miah, absconder Kajal Sarkar, Adhir Das, and Anwar Hussain ‘Mama’, all of whom were operating from Tripura.

According to a statement issued by the NIA, the other chargesheeted individuals have been identified as absconder Kamal Das, brother of chargesheeted accused Amol Chandra Das, who was operating from Silchar, besides West Bengal-based Liton Chakraborty.

The eighth chargesheeted accused is a Bangladeshi national named Rabiyl Hasan, also known as Rabiul Hassan.

As per the NIA investigations, Liton Chakraborty was engaged in preparing Indian ID documents for Bangladeshi nationals on fake or forged supporting documents and certificates through clandestine means.

Rabiyl Hasan was found to be well-connected with the arrested accused in Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against 24 Bangladeshi nationals under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners Act, and Passport (Entry into India) Act.

Investigations conducted by the NIA, which is continuing with its search for the absconders and other suspects, have exposed a massive network of transnational human trafficking operated by various facilitators, touts, and traffickers in Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, and Bangladesh.

The probe has revealed a strong nexus between all such operatives.

As per investigations by the agency, which registered the case in October 2023, the trafficked individuals were being forced into hard labour on low wages and were exploited under threat of arrest by the police.

The case was originally registered by the Assam Special Task Force (STF) in September 2023.