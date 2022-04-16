NIA chargesheets three ISIS recruiters

They were also involved in raising and receiving funds to finance the visit of radicalised Muslim youth to Syria

Published: 16th April 2022
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against three accused — Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood, Zohaib Manna and Mohammed Shihab — for allegedly recruiting innocent youth for terror outfits ISIS/ISIL/Daesh.

The chargesheet was filed under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code before the NIA special court in Bengaluru.

In 2020, the NIA had lodged this case after the examination of Abdur Rahman, an alleged accused in an Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) case, which led to the unravelling of an IS module wherein the names of various persons responsible for radicalising and funding the visits of Muslim youth from Bengaluru to ISIS areas such as Syria had emerged.

The NIA had earlier filed chargesheet against two accused persons in connection with this case.

The investigation revealed that Mahmood and Manna were involved in radicalising and recruiting gullible Muslim youth into the IS fold through the ‘Quran Circle’ group.

They were also involved in raising and receiving funds to finance the visit of radicalised Muslim youth to Syria.

Mahmood and Shihab had earlier visited Syria illegally to establish connection with IS terrorists.

