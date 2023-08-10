NIA conducts searches in Andhra’s Kurnool town

Amaravati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool town on Thursday.

The officials of the central agency conducted searches at the houses of two men suspected to have links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The simultaneous searches were carried out in old city and Auto Nagar.

The suspects were later taken to Police Rest House, where they were being questioned.

Earlier in the day, the NIA conducted searches in Telangana’s Karimnagar town.

The house of a man suspected to be linked to PFI was searched.

The man is currently employed abroad.