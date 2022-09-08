NIA court directs jail officials to admit Vernon Gonsalves to hospital

A special NIA court on Thursday ordered Taloja jail officials to provide proper and necessary medical aid to human rights activist Vernon Gonsalves and If required he shall be admitted to the J. J. Hospital.

Vernon Gonsalves is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case and is now in jail under the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act (UAPA).

The Jail superintendent of the Taloja prison has been directed to provide “proper and necessary medical aid” to Vernon Gonsalves and if necessary, admit him to the JJ Hospital for further treatment. Further, the superintendent has been directed to appear before the court on September 12 to provide a medical report of the accused and explain why the same was not submitted till date.

Bhima Koregaon case

The Bhima Koregaon case resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals, all of whom are either noted activists or writers. The event, as per every year was organised in 2018 to commemorate the battle of Bhima Koregaon of 1818.

Police officials have claimed that the December 31 event was organised by the CPI(Maoist), to mobilise Dalit groups and other organisations against the ruling dispensation. It said that inciting speeches at the event provoked the masses and aggravated violence in Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018.

On October 26, 2018, Vernon Gonsalves, along with Arun Ferriera was arrested in connection with the violence that broke out at the Bhima Koregaon event. The event was organized to commemorate the battle of Bhima Koregaon, which historically speaking, holds relevance for the Dalit community.