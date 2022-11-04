NIA files charge sheet against six Babbar Khalsa International operatives

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against six suspected terrorists of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in a case related to the seizure of arms and explosives from a vehicle in Haryana in May, an official said on Friday.

The charge-sheeted accused included Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda of the proscribed terrorist organisation who has sent the weapons through drones into the Indian territory for executing terrorist acts in India, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said the case was initially registered on May 5 at Madhuban police station in Haryana under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act, and re-registered by the NIA on May 24.

A pistol with two magazines and 31 rounds, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and Rs 1.30 lakh in cash were recovered from Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi , Amandeep Singh alias Deepa , Parminder Singh alias Pinder and Bhupinder Singh during a search of the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said they were going to deliver the consignment to Adilabad in Telangana by keeping it in a specially designed cavity in their car.

The four, along with Rinda and Rajboir Singh alias Raja , were charge-sheeted under sections 120(B), 121, 121A, 122 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 13, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 23,38 & 39 of the UAPA, Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act and Sections 4 & 5 the Explosive Substances Act, the spokesperson said.

The official said Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder Singh, Bhopinder and Rajbir are residents of Punjab, while Rinda is a resident of Maharashtra.

“During investigation, it is revealed that the explosives, arms and ammunition were sent by Rinda of BKI from Pakistan through drones to his India-based associates for carrying out terrorist attacks at different parts of India, the spokesperson said.