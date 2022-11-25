NIA files supplementary charge sheet against alleged Hizbul overground worker

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th November 2022 9:42 pm IST
ANI

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet in a case related to a criminal conspiracy hatched to carry out terror attacks by Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) cadres at different places in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

The case was initially registered in Lucknow and later the NIA took over the probe.

The charge sheet has been filed against Danish Naseer from Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir under Section 120B of the IPC and Sections 17, 18 & 38 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Also Read
Bhima Koregaon: SC dismisses NIA appeal against Teltumbde’s bail

“Investigation has established that Danish Naseer was working as an overground worker for HM, a proscribed terrorist organisation, and also providing shelter and all kinds of support to active HM terrorists. Being a part of the larger conspiracy, he knowingly facilitated HM terrorist Kamruz Zaman for committing terrorist acts. Inter alia, Danish Naseer transferred an amount of Rs 30,000 to arrested accused Kamruj Zaman to further the terrorist activities of HM,” the NIA said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button