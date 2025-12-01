NIA raids eight locations in Kashmir over Red Fort blast

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 1st December 2025 9:34 am IST
National Investigation Agency (NIA) team at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort leaving multiple vehicles in flames on Monday. At least nine people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries in the incident. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)
Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out raids at eight locations in Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of Kashmir in connection with a “white-collar” terror module that was behind a car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, officials said here.

The NIA teams conducted searches at the residence of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay in Shopian, officials said. Wagay has emerged as the mastermind of the radicalisation and recruitment of the ‘white-collar’ terror module busted early last month.

He was arrested by police in October, and the NIA took him into custody last month after taking over the probe into the car blast that left 15 people dead and several others injured.

Raids were also carried out at Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora and Samboora areas of Pulwama district, officials said, adding these locations were linked to people associated with the Delhi car blast case.

Additionally, the agency searched the residence of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur in the first week of November.

Further details are awaited.

