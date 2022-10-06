NIA to possibly take over Hyderabad terror plot case

Hyderabad: In all possibilities, the alleged Pakistan ISI and the terrorist group planned, ‘terror attack conspiracy’ case foiled by the Hyderabad city police, will be taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) soon.

The Hyderabad police arrested Abdul Zahed, alias Motu, 40, Mohd Sameeuddin alias Mohd Sami, 39, resident of Malakpet, and Maaz Hassan Farooq alias Maaz, 29, a resident of Royal colony in Humayunnagar, in the case last week and remanded them.

The three Hyderabad terror-accused men now hiding in Pakistan – Farhatullah Ghauri, Siddique Bin Osman alias Rafique alias Abu Hamzala and Abdul Majeed alias Chotu – are also accused in the case. They have been on the radar of security agencies for years ago.

Last week on October 2, the Hyderabad police arrested Zahed, Sami and Maaz and seized four hand grenades and Rs. 5.41 lakh cash from their possession.

Sources in the Hyderabad police department said the NIA asked for information about the case and the same was shared with the officials by the Hyderabad police.

“The case being a terror attack conspiracy and linked to Pakistan ISI, the NIA sought information,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

The Hyderabad police in the remand report (accessed by Siasat.com) submitted before the court mentioned that Abdul Zahed had received Rs. 30 lakh through hawala and was in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist Farhatullah Ghauri, Siddique Bin Osman alias Rafique alias Abu Hamzala and Abdul Majeed alias Chotu.

Zahed was allegedly using their mobile phone of Sami to chat with Farhatullah Ghauri. After his communication some unknown handed over four hand grenades to Sami who in turn gave it to Zahed at Malakpet.

After this at a hotel, Zahed gave one grenade each to Abdul Sami and Maaz and kept two with himself, said the Hyderabad police.

In May, the Haryana police had arrested four persons who were supplying hand grenades and explosives to various parts of the country including Nanded in neighbouring Maharashtra and Adilabad district in Telangana.

The NIA recently took over the Popular Front of India case booked against Karate teacher Abdul Khader and others by Nizamabad police. The case was re-registered by the agency and more arrests were made in the State.