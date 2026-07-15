Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra reveal their first interaction

Mumbai: Before the grand wedding, red carpets and years of public appearances together, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story began with a smooth message that now sounds very much like a pickup line.

The couple revisited the beginning of their relationship during Priyanka’s appearance on the Jonas Brothers’ Hey Jonas! podcast. As Joe and Kevin Jonas read out their first-ever messages, Nick’s line, “I have to agree with these people,” immediately stood out.

Nick’s first message to Priyanka read, “Hello. I’ve heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?”

Rather than directly admitting that he was interested in her, Nick used their mutual friends as an opening before smoothly making it clear that he also wanted to meet her.

Priyanka responded, “Hey… Graham’s told me so much about you… Let’s text. More private. My team can access this.”

Her response showed that she understood exactly where the conversation was heading. Instead of continuing through social media, Priyanka immediately suggested moving their chat somewhere more private.

During the podcast, Nick also revealed that Kevin unknowingly played a role in bringing them together. Kevin had asked Nick whether he had watched Priyanka’s American series Quantico. Nick hadn’t, but soon after their conversation, he spotted Priyanka on a billboard promoting the show and eventually decided to message her.

Joe and Kevin turned the old exchange into a dramatic reading during the podcast, leaving Nick and Priyanka laughing and cringing as they listened to the messages that marked the beginning of their relationship.

The exchange took place in 2016, before Nick and Priyanka began dating in 2018. The couple got engaged in July that year and tied the knot at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

What began with Nick’s carefully worded pickup line eventually became one of the entertainment world’s most talked-about love stories.