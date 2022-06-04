Nickelodeon and UN in India vouch for sustainable planet

New Delhi: On the eve of the World Environment Day (June 5), Nickelodeon, a kids’ entertainment space major, has joined forces with the United Nations (UN) in India for a flagship campaign in a bid to encourage kids to look forward to a greener tomorrow for the planet.

Banking on the fact that everyone everywhere can help create a more sustainable planet the two organisations will raise awareness on ways to reduce carbon footprint and emphasize the importance of protecting the only planet we call home.

Nickelodeon’s creative communication will deliver the fundamental message – through two inspiring stories – of collective climate action with an emphasis on ‘Yeh Planet Hum Sabka Ghar Hai’, a statement from the United Nations in India said.

Commending the initiative, Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, said: “This World Environment Day, the UN in India is excited to launch a partnership with Nickelodeon, empowering and inspiring children to become climate champions from an early age.”

Stating that the entertainment industry has the power to influence the largest youth generation in history for positive change, Sharp said, “Through this partnership, we hope to give a platform to creative young minds to be the drivers of climate action and tackle the triple planetary crisis. When children lead, families and societies follow, and when India leads, the world succeeds.”

Through two inspiring stories, Nickelodeon’s Nicktoons will bring alive the message of ‘Yeh Planet Hum Sabka Ghar Hai’.

The first story titled ‘Kaagaz Ka Ghar‘ throws light on human-wildlife conflict while the second story ‘Paani Ka Ghar’ emphasizes marine and plastic pollution. With ‘Yeh Planet Hum Sabka Ghar Hai’, both the stories showcase kids taking the initiative to become climate heroes and bringing about positive change by teaching adults important climate action lessons.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, Nickelodeon has always focused on empowering kids in the most meaningful ways through innovative initiatives.

“With a strong belief that these dynamic young minds are the true change agents of society, we felt it is crucial for kids to understand the importance of a greener future. With the might of our franchise and our adorable Nicktoons, we will bring alive the message of #OnlyOneEarth to as many kids and parents as possible.”

The franchise — home to legendary iconic characters such as Motu Patlu, Rudra, Golmaal Jr, Pakdam Pakdai, and Shiva on Nick and Sonic & Dora The Explorer, Paw Patrol, Peppa pig on Nick Jr, and marquee international properties such as Kung-fu-panda, Avatar, Penguins of Madagascar, etc on Nick HD+ — will also be leveraging the UN’s existing school network in India to amplify the ‘Act Now’ program, online as well as offline.