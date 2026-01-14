Nigerian national deported from Hyderabad for alleged drug peddling

Hyderabad: A 38-year old Nigerian national was deported back to his country by Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) on Tuesday, January 13, for allegedly being involved with drug peddlers.

According to a release, Obasi James Victor had arrived in India on a tourist visa in 2011. Initially, he ran a cloth export business and later opened a restaurant in Delhi. He is married and presently resides in Delhi along with his family.

The authorities have said that Victor had been staying illegally in India after his visa and passport both expired, and was also engaged in drug trafficking and other unlawful activities to earn easy money.

He was apprehended while ‘wandering suspiciously’ in the Tolichowki police station. As he failed to provide any proper explanation or produce valid documents about his stay in Hyderabad, he was repatriated to his native country, Nigeria.