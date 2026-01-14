Nigerian national deported from Hyderabad for alleged drug peddling

Obasi James Victor had arrived in India on a tourist visa in 2011. Initially, he ran a cloth export business and later opened a restaurant in Delhi.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th January 2026 10:28 pm IST
Nigerian national deported from Hyderabad airport
Nigerian national deported from Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A 38-year old Nigerian national was deported back to his country by Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) on Tuesday, January 13, for allegedly being involved with drug peddlers.

According to a release, Obasi James Victor had arrived in India on a tourist visa in 2011. Initially, he ran a cloth export business and later opened a restaurant in Delhi. He is married and presently resides in Delhi along with his family.

The authorities have said that Victor had been staying illegally in India after his visa and passport both expired, and was also engaged in drug trafficking and other unlawful activities to earn easy money.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

He was apprehended while ‘wandering suspiciously’ in the Tolichowki police station. As he failed to provide any proper explanation or produce valid documents about his stay in Hyderabad, he was repatriated to his native country, Nigeria.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th January 2026 10:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button